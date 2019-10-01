Leyton Orient and Port Vale face FA charge after on-field melee in League Two match

Leyton Orient are four points and six places behind 15th-placed Port Vale in League Two

Leyton Orient and Port Vale have been charged by the Football Association after an on-pitch melee on Saturday.

The 64th-minute incident was sparked when Vale defender James Gibbons reacted after Orient striker Conor Wilkinson went down in the box.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

They have until 18:00 BST on 4 October 2019 to respond.

Three players were booked after around a dozen players came together, and the match ended in a 3-3 draw after Josh Wright's stoppage-time goal for Orient.