National League news - October 2019

Bromley signing Ryan Huddart began his career with Arsenal and was on the bench for Champions League games

1 October

Bromley have signed goalkeeper Ryan Huddart from Boreham Wood after Mark Cousins suffered a serious shoulder injury in Saturday's defeat by Yeovil.

Huddart, 22, made 32 appearances for Boreham Wood last season but has agreed an undisclosed-length permanent deal with Bromley.