Second Half begins Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 5Masiello
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 88Pasalic
- 21Castagne
- 10Gómez
- 72IlicicBooked at 44mins
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 4Kjaer
- 8Gosens
- 9Muriel
- 11Freuler
- 18Malinovskiy
- 19Djimsiti
- 57Sportiello
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 50Bolbat
- 4KrivtsovBooked at 15mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 31dos Santos
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 35mins
- 11Marlos
- 20Kovalenko
- 21Lourenco
- 7Taison
- 10Júnior MoraesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 15Konoplyanka
- 19Solomon
- 77Bondar
- 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Attempt missed. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andrea Masiello (Atalanta).
Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atalanta. Rafael Tolói tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.
Booking
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Booking
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Patrick with a through ball.
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).
Sergiy Bolbat (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atalanta. Alejandro Gómez tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt saved. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaily.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim tries a through ball, but Moraes is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.
Attempt saved. Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Kovalenko.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).