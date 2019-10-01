Champions League - Group B
Red Star Belgrade1Olympiakos1

Red Star Belgrade v Olympiakos

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 77Gobeljic
  • 19Milunovic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23RodicBooked at 26mins
  • 29JovancicSubstituted forVulicat 55'minutes
  • 87CañasSubstituted forPetrovicat 73'minutes
  • 11García
  • 10Marin
  • 91van La ParraBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBoakyeat 61'minutes
  • 17Fernandes Mendes

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 6Pankov
  • 7Vulic
  • 14Boakye
  • 18Ribeiro Santana
  • 20Petrovic
  • 92Vukanovic

Olympiakos

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 35Torosidis
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 20Meriah
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 4Camara
  • 19Masouras
  • 6BenziaBooked at 57mins
  • 22LoveraSubstituted forCastelo Podenceat 61'minutes
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 8dos Santos Torres
  • 10Castelo Podence
  • 11El-Arabi
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 16Allain
  • 28Valbuena
  • 34Papadopoulos
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamOlympiakos
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Attempt missed. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Rodic with a cross.

Foul by Tomané (Crvena Zvezda).

Vasilis Torosidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Njegos Petrovic replaces José Cañas.

Foul by Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda).

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Guerrero (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vasilis Torosidis.

Attempt saved. José Cañas (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo García.

Foul by Milos Vulic (Crvena Zvezda).

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).

Hand ball by Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda).

Attempt blocked. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Gobeljic.

Foul by Tomané (Crvena Zvezda).

Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Andreas Bouchalakis.

Attempt blocked. Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Crvena Zvezda 1, Olympiakos 1. Milos Vulic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Richmond Boakye replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Daniel Podence replaces Maximiliano Lovera.

Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).

Attempt missed. Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Marin with a cross.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Yassine Benzia (Olympiakos) for a bad foul.

José Cañas (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yassine Benzia (Olympiakos).

Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).

Yassine Benzia (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Gobeljic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milos Vulic replaces Dusan Jovancic.

Attempt missed. Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Marin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.

Attempt blocked. Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Olympiakos).

Marko Gobeljic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Nemanja Milunovic.

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda).

Top Stories