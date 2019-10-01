Northern Ireland: Irish Premiership trio among five new faces in U21 squad

From the section

Glenavon defender Jack O'Mahony is one of five Irish Premiership players in the squad

Northern Ireland U21 manager Ian Baraclough has pumped fresh Irish Premiership blood into his squad ahead of this month's Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Glentoran striker Paul O'Neill, Glenavon's Jack O'Mahony and Sean Graham of Larne have all been included in the U21 panel for the first time.

They join fellow Irish league players Caolan Marron (Glenavon) and Kofi Balmer (Ballymena United).

Derry City duo Eoin Toal and David Parkhouse have also been included.

Northern Ireland U21s face Group B rivals Denmark and Romania on Thursday 10 and Monday 14 October.

Baraclough's side opened their campaign with draws against Malta and Finland.

In addition to O'Neill, O'Mahony and Graham, Celtic goalkeeper Liam Hughes and Chelsea defender Sam McClelland make the U21 squad for the first time.

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith and Leeds United's Alfie McCalmont return to the U21s having both made their senior debuts in the friendly against Luxembourg in September.

Southampton 'keeper Tommy Scott misses out, as do Pierce Bird (Notts County), Bobby Burns (Newcastle Jets) and Chris Gallagher (Glentoran).

Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown and Linfield's Shayne Lavery are not included after featuring for the seniors in September.

Northern Ireland U21s squad

Goalkeepers: Conor Hazard, Liam Hughes Defenders: Caolan Marron, Kofi Balmer, Eoin Toal, Jack O'Mahony, Sam McClelland, Lewis Thompson, Sean Graham Midfielders: Cameron Palmer, Alfie McCalmont, Kyle McClean, Jake Dunwoody, Ethan Galbraith, Alistair McCann, Shea Gordon, Caolan Boyd Munce Forwards: Paul O'Neill, David Parkhouse, Lewis McCann