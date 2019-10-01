Yakou Meite: Reading striker signs new four-year deal

Yakou Meite made his international debut for Ivory Coast against Liberia in March 2019

Reading striker Yakou Meite has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Madejski Stadium until 2023.

Meite, 23, joined from Paris St-Germain in 2016 and initially struggled to break into the first team, spending 2017-18 on loan at French club Sochaux.

But the Ivory Coast international was Reading's top scorer last term with 13 Championship goals.

Five of those came in the club's final six matches of the season to help them narrowly avoid relegation.