Emmanuel Dennis: Club Bruges striker trolls Real Madrid

Emmanuel Dennis' double earned Club Bruges a famous point at the Bernabeu

'It's Emmanuel Dennis' world, we're just living in it.'

A star was born today following a memorable performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Meet 21-year-old Dennis - the Club Bruges striker who trolled the 13-time European champions for the full 71 minutes he was on the pitch.

Not only did he score a fortuitous double in earning his side a 2-2 draw, he marked them with a move made famous at the Bernabeu - Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

It all started in the ninth minute when the Nigerian striker put Club Bruges ahead in truly comedic fashion.

He miscontrolled a Percy Tau cross in front of goal, which bounced off his shin and rolled agonisingly past a helpless Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid net.

His second goal was almost as farcical when, despite stumbling into the Real area, he somehow managed to scoop the ball over Courtois to double his side's lead.

Then came the celebration, and then came the tweets...

Dennis' double had the 13-time European champions in shock, and it didn't take long for jokes to roll in at the team's and manager Zinedine Zidane's expense...

The Group A match didn't have the fairy tale ending for Dennis and Club Bruges - Real Madrid came back to earn a point through second-half goals by captain Sergio Ramos and midfielder Casemiro.

However, it's a match Dennis may never forget...

Will he stay true to his word and commemorate the match with a tattoo?

If he does, he'll have to get two!