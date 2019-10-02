Premier League: David Pemsel appointed as chief executive

David Pemsel has spent eight years at Guardian Media Group

The Premier League has appointed David Pemsel as its new chief executive.

Pemsel is in a similar job at Guardian Media Group and will start his new role - one vacated by Richard Scudamore vacated at the end of 2018 - no later than April 2020.

Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive until then.

Susanna Dinnage was originally named as Scudamore's successor but later declined the role to remain at media organisation Discovery.

Senior BBC executive Tim Davie also turned down the chance of taking up the post.

Pemsel said: "The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world and I am very excited to be a key part of that.

"As a football fan, I understand just how important the game is to supporters and our national identity, and I am honoured to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation."

Pemsel's appointment was unanimously approved at a special Premier League shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

"His straightforward style and personal integrity make him an ideal person to lead the business," said Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the Premier League nominations committee which conducted the recruitment process.

"At the Guardian, he has shown strong leadership through a period of change and transformation."