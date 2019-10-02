Hamilton Accies: Brian Rice says his side face 'formidable' Rangers

Hamilton's only defeat in their last four matches came against league leaders Celtic

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hamilton Academical Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Hamilton Academical will not travel to Ibrox as "tourists" for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against a "formidable" Rangers side, says head coach Brian Rice.

Accies lost all three matches against Steven Gerrard's team last term, conceding 10 goals and scoring one.

But buoyed by an run of one defeat - against Celtic - in four matches, Rice hopes they can improve that record.

"It's not a sightseeing trip we are going on - it's work day," he said.

"A lot of the boys who will go there on Sunday won't have played there before, probably some have never even been to Ibrox. It's time to roll the sleeves up and get stuck in."

Rangers have made an impressive start to the season, winning six of their opening seven matches to sit a point behind leaders and defending champions Celtic.

The Ibrox side continued their free-scoring form last weekend in a 5-0 rout of Aberdeen and average three goals per league game this season.

"In my opinion it's probably the best attacking Rangers team that I've seen in a long long time," Rice said. "They get goals from all over the pitch.

"The freedom they play with, their rotation, it's going to be a very difficult task for us. But it's a test for my boys and it's a test for me but we're looking forward to it."