Nathan Jones: Under-pressure Stoke boss admits his move to Potters has 'not worked out'

Nathan Jones has won just four of the 34 games he has been in charge of Stoke

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones says he "gambled with people's lives" when he joined the Championship club but admits "it just hasn't worked out".

Tuesday's home defeat by fellow strugglers Huddersfield left the Potters bottom of table, having taken just two points from 10 games.

Jones took over at Stoke in January, leaving League One side Luton who went on to win promotion.

"I gambled everything and it hasn't paid off," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jones departed a Hatters side that were on course for back-to-back promotions last season, having brought them up from League Two the previous campaign.

He moved to the Bet365 Stadium with Stoke 14th in the table and they eventually finished 16th after drawing 22 games.

Now 10 months on from his Luton departure, his former club are 18th in the Championship, six places and eight points better off than Stoke.

"I left a wonderful club, a wonderful group of people that were really on their way up," the 46-year-old said.

"I gambled with other people's lives as well, my staff's lives, my wife's life. That is the thing for me that is really hurting because I worked so hard to get to a certain position and it just hasn't worked out.

"I came to a wonderful club with wonderful owners, and I can't thank them enough. The fans have given me patience but I haven't repaid them."