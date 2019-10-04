Mike Harris: FAW punishes TNS chairman for social media post
-
- From the section Welsh
The New Saints chairman Mike Harris has been punished by the Football Association of Wales for a social media post on 9 August 2019.
The comment came during a Twitter exchange with former Connah's Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst.
Harris asked: "When you going to come out of the closet on being chairman Connah's queers?"
An FAW panel imposed a 10-game ban, suspended unless he commits a similar offence before 1 January 2021.
Welsh football's governing body also imposed an unspecified fine, half of which is suspended unless there is a repeat, also until 1 January 2021.
BBC Sport contacted Harris and he declined to comment formally.
Harris was charged in accordance with paragraph 4.3 of the FAW's social media regulations, which reads: "Any member and/or subordinate who posts, on any social media platform, a post which is deemed to be of a discriminatory nature, as defined by section 3.1 of the non-discrimination regulations, may be charged pursuant to the non-discrimination regulations."
Section 3.1 of the non-discrimination regulations states: "Any member and/or subordinate who offends the dignity of a person, group of persons or any country, either directly or indirectly through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning, but not limited to;
3.1.1. age;
3.1.2. disability;
3.1.3. gender;
3.1.4. gender reassignment;
3.1.5. skin colour;
3.1.6. race;
3.1.7. religion or belief;
3.1.8. sex;
3.1.9. sexual orientation;
3.1.10. language;
3.1.11. ethnic, natural or social origin;
3.1.12. political opinion; or
3.1.13. wealth
shall be sanctioned by the FAW.
Read the FAW's published ruling using this link.