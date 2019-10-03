Young Boys v Rangers: What can Steven Gerrard's side expect in Bern?

Young Boys were beaten by Porto in their opening group game

Europa League Group G: Young Boys v Rangers Venue: Stade de Suisse Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

While Rangers manager Steven Gerard might have concerns over the state of the artificial surface at the Stade de Suisse, it is the Young Boys of Bern players who may cause him more to fret about.

The Ibrox side are taking on a team who have lost only once this season and that was in their opening pool match in the Europa League away against the group favourites Porto.

Last season, they romped the Swiss League by finishing 20-point clear of second-placed Basel and recorded a goal difference of plus 63.

They currently lie second after nine matches - three points behind Basel - and in striker Jean Pierre-Nsame they have a striker who certainly knows his way to goal.

The 26 year old has found the net on nine occasions already this season and is likely to be the player the Rangers defence will have to keep a keen eye on during the 90 minutes.

But they are far from a one-man team. Fabian Lustenberger is a defensive midfielder of some note, having arrived in the summer after 12 seasons in the German Bundesliga with Hertha BSC.

The 31-year-old has been an ever-present this season for the Swiss champions and will be a key player for them throughout the campaign.

But despite their excellent record, there are areas Rangers may be able to exploit. Goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos has only kept three clean sheets in 12 games this term - the last of those in August.

Saidy Janko is a player who may be more familiar to Scottish fans, having spent just over a year at Celtic under Ronny Deila.

The 23-year-old defender was found surplus to requirements when Brendan Rodgers arrived and, since August 2016, has had spells at Barnsley, St Etienne, Porto, Nottingham Forrest and now Young Boys.

The hosts have not lost at home ground since October last year so they could prove difficult to break down.

They have also scored in each of their 14 competitive matches this season so those thinking this will be an simple task for Gerrard and his players may have second thoughts come Thursday.