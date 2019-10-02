Kieran Tierney: Arsenal defender left out by Scotland as precaution

Kieran Tierney made his Arsenal debut against Nottingham Forest last week

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

Arsenal asked Kieran Tierney not to join up with the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and San Marino as a precaution, says head coach Unai Emery.

The former Celtic left-back was expected to be selected by Steve Clarke for next week's double-header.

However, the 22-year-old was left out after missing Arsenal's Premier League draw at Manchester United on Monday.

"Tierney needs time and confidence, training and playing," Emery said.

"I asked Kieran yesterday because we are waiting first for him to be with us consistently playing and after his injuries each step is important.

"We are taking precautions. He didn't play in Manchester because he had a small problem - not important - but the doctor told us that it's better for him to be here, working alone.

"It's also important with the national team but we are thinking it is not the moment to work with them. For the next matches, I think he is going to be ready to play with us and to play with them."

Tierney has played just 77 minutes since moving south at the end of August - making his sole Arsenal appearance in the League Cup win over Nottingham Forest last week.

However, Emery confirmed he will play in Thursday's Europa League group stage meeting with Standard Liege.

"Thursday is a good opportunity again, because he is ready to play," the head coach said. "He will take minutes, he will take confidence and will be able with us to show also his progress."