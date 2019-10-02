Paul Barry takes full control of League Two side Cambridge United

Cambridge United are 11th in League Two after playing 11 games this season

Paul Barry has taken full control of Cambridge United after the League Two club's board recommended him to shareholders in August.

Based in the United States but brought up in Cambridge, Barry has been the club's largest shareholder since 2008.

He took over in February 2018 after Jez George resigned as chief executive.

Chairman of the board, Chris Grady, told the club's website: "This is an important moment for Cambridge United and a positive step forward.

"It provides the club not only with financial security but also means ownership is in the hands of a lifelong fan.

"We are all very grateful to Paul for his support going back many years and his renewed commitment to the club for the future."

Barry has previously pledged to build a new stadium on the site of their existing Abbey Stadium home and Grady said Barry's bid to become sole owner had the appeal of the club's fanbase.

"We also recognise and appreciate the support for the proposal from right across the shareholder and fanbase," added Grady.

"It means we can now all look forward as a club with financial security off the pitch and, coupled with [manager] Colin Calderwood agreeing to extend his contract, further stability and hopefully more success on the pitch."