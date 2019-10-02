Champions League - Group G
RB Leipzig20:00Lyon
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Germany

RB Leipzig v Lyon

Follow live text commentary and radio of tonight's Champions League matches here.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 4Orban
  • 27Laimer
  • 16Klostermann
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 8Haidara
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 10Forsberg
  • 18Nkunku
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Mukiele
  • 28Mvogo
  • 31Demme

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 3Andersen
  • 20Marçal de Oliveira
  • 14Dubois
  • 12Mendes Ribeiro
  • 8Aouar
  • 29Tousart
  • 28Kone
  • 7Terrier
  • 11Depay

Substitutes

  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 9Dembele
  • 10Traoré
  • 17Reine-Adélaïde
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 30Tatarusanu
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2RB Salzburg11006243
3KRC Genk201126-41
4Liverpool100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Slavia Prague201113-21
3Inter Milan10101101
4Barcelona10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

