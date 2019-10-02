Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 19Smolnikov
- 44Rakitskiy
- 6Ivanovic
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 5Barrios
- 17Shatov
- 27Ozdoev
- 11Driussi
- 22Dzyuba
- 7Azmoun
Substitutes
- 4Osorio
- 15Karavaev
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Mak
- 21Erokhin
- 41Kerzhakov
- 91Sutormin
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 84Franco Tavares
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 5Fejsa
- 8Appelt Pires
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 49Taarabt
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 7Lucas Fernandes
- 9de Tomás
- 71Tavares
- 72Zlobin
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 95Alves Morais
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande