Liam Donnelly: Motherwell 'revelation' earns contract extension

Liam Donnelly has scored eight times this season for Motherwell

Liam Donnelly has signed a contract extension with Motherwell, with manager Stephen Robinson saying the Northern Ireland midfielder has been a "revelation this season for us".

The 23-year-old only played 12 times last term after signing a two-year deal when arriving for an undisclosed fee from Hartlepool United.

But, after eight goals in 11 games, he is now signed until summer 2022.

"He put a lot of hard work into it and got his just rewards," Robinson said.

"When he came, he wasn't in good shape and didn't realise what level he had to train at and what we demanded of them and he went away and sorted himself out over the summer.

"We feel he's an asset that can help us. We feel that people will look at him. He is a full international now as well and he's someone who's going in the right direction."

Robinson explained to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound that Donnelly had initially been signed as a defender but has blossomed with the Scottish Premiership club in a holding midfield role he has played for his country.

Donnelly, who won his second cap under Michael O'Neill in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg last month, told Motherwell's website: "This season has completely exceeded my expectations.

"It was my goal to establish myself in the first team, first and foremost. It was also my ambition to get back into the Northern Ireland set-up - and to have achieved both so early in the campaign has been fantastic.

"I'm set now on continuing to improve and contribute to the team."