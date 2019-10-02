Football gossip: Maddison, Pochettino, Badiashile, Kante, Rice, Upamecano

Manchester United continue to track Leicester midfielder and England international James Maddison, 22, ahead of a potential £80m move. (Mail)

Barcelona forward and France international Ousmane Dembele, 22, is reportedly among three forwards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add as part of Manchester United's ongoing squad rebuild. (Manchester Evening News)

England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 24, believes it is only a matter of time before his side win the Champions League, but urges his team-mates to remain patient. (Mirror)

Tottenham players are concerned about the future of boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the squad fearing the Argentine is looking for a way out of the north London club. (Mail)

Former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will hold talks with Pochettino "this week" to "find the right answer and the right way forward". (Star)

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is hopeful of a reunion with midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Juventus boss is considering a fee in the region of £70m for the 28-year-old France international. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe needs to learn to cope with the pressure of being an Arsenal player, after the 24-year-old signed for a club-record £72m record in August from Lille. (Mirror)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, has admitted Spurs have hit their lowest point for five years. Pochettino's side sit 10 points behind leaders Premier League Liverpool, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Colchester and were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Mirror)

After Tuesday's result, Tottenham boss Pochettino held crisis talks with his side. Instead of speaking to the squad in the dressing room, the Argentine addressed them during a warm down at the training ground. (Mirror)

Chelsea are keen to sign Monaco's teenage centre-back Benoit Badiashile. The French international, 18, could be a potential singing should the Blues overturn their transfer ban. (Le 10 Sport, via The Sun)

West Ham have given midfielder Declan Rice, 20, an £80m price tag, amid transfer interest from Manchester United for the England international. (Star)

Bayern Munich are interested in Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham, with the Bundesliga giants keen to make the 16-year-old midfielder their next star from England. (Sun)

Arsenal could buy RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, 20, for £53m after a failed summer transfer bid. The French international centre-back had been a target for Unai Emery before the new season, but was out of budget. (Sun)

Renewal talks have been scheduled with 32-year-old Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The Bianconeri intend to extend the French international's deal, which expires next summer, and the player himself wants to remain at the club. (Calciomercato)