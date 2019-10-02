Celtic v Cluj: Dan Petrescu taken unwell ahead of Europa League tie

Dan Petrescu (left) arrived with his squad at Glasgow Airport before taking ill

Europa League, Group E: Celtic v Cluj Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & BBC Sport website

Cluj coach Dan Petrescu has been taken unwell ahead of Thursday's visit to Celtic Park, but the Romanians hope he will return for the Europa League tie.

Assistant Alin Minteuan took the former Chelsea full-back's place at his club's media conference with Petrescu ill at their Glasgow city centre hotel.

The second game of their Group E campaigns comes after Cluj beat Celtic in Champions League qualifying.

"We really hope that Dan will be with us," Minteuan said of Petrescu.

Petrescu returned for his second spell as Cluj head coach in February after less than a year with Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng and led them to the Romanian title.

The 51-year-old's side won 4-3 at Celtic Park after a 1-1 first-leg draw to reach the Champions League play-offs but dropped to the Europa League after losing to Slavia Prague.

They started Group E with a fine 2-1 win over Lazio, Sunday's 3-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias put Petrescu's two points clear at the top of Liga I and Minteuan is hopeful his boss will be back with the squad on Thursday morning.

"It is not such a big problem and we really want him on the bench, but if not, we will be ready to prepare the team for the match," he said.

Cluj goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis added: "Just before we left to come to the stadium, he said that he didn't feel really good and we know that he is a fighter.

"I think he will be okay. Even if he is not 100%, he will be with us I'm sure. That is why we are really confident in him."