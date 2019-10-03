Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss keen on Northern Ireland job one day

Stephen Robinson, left, was on Michael O'Neill's staff at Euro 2016

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson harbours ambitions of leading Northern Ireland one day, but is in no rush to replace Michael O'Neill.

The 44-year-old, who has been in charge at Fir Park since February 2017, was on O'Neill's coaching staff at Euro 2016.

O'Neill signed a deal until 2024 after rejecting an approach from Scotland.

"I want to coach at the highest level and that's no secret," Robinson told BBC Scotland's Sportsound. "Ultimately, I would like to manage my country."

O'Neill took over in December 2011 and ended a 30-year wait to qualify for a major finals in 2016, then Northern Ireland lost out 1-0 to Switzerland in a play-off for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His side are currently locked on points with group leaders Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying, with four wins from five matches.

"I'd maybe let someone else follow Michael, because following that job might be quite a hard one," added Robinson, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

"Motherwell have been a very good fit and have been very loyal to me and I am loyal to people who have been loyal to me."