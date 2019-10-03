Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Lawrence Shankland, Inverness CT, PFA Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Inverness Caley Thistle will tonight beg shareholders to dig deep to ward off the threat of administration. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Player liaison officer Stuart Lovell has been suspended by PFA Scotland amid a bitter legal fight with chief executive Fraser Wishart. (Sun)

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, called up for Scotland this week, has dismissed claims that he almost joined Rangers this summer. (Daily Record)

Manager Robbie Neilson insists Dundee United will not be tempted to cash in on the prolific Lawrence Shankland in January. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will look to ex-Celtic defender Stephane Henchoz to give the lowdown on Euro rivals Young Boys, with his former Liverpool team-mate now in charge of Sion. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon looks for progress, not revenge on Cluj as the Romanians, who knocked his side out of Champions League qualifying, visit Glasgow on Europa League duty. (Herald)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hopes that Tottenham Hotspur's 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League makes English pundits less inclined to scoff at the game north of the border. (Times)

Striker Steven Naismith has launched an impassioned defence of Craig Levein and insists the Hearts dressing room is united despite the ropey run that had supporters calling for the manager to go. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes admits Aberdeen need Scott McKenna but says he won't rush the Scotland defender back from injury. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson has laughed off suggestions his old club is in crisis. (Press & Journal)

Peter Haring is back in training and is expected to be back in the Hearts team before the end of October. (Daily Express, print edition)

Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer rates the current Celtic squad as the strongest he has known in nearly four years at Parkhead. (Sun)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been hit with a notice of complaint after being sent off during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Celtic. (Sun)

On-loan defender Jason Naismith is set to return to the Hibs squad for Saturday's trip to Aberdeen after missing two matches with a gash on his leg. (Edinburgh Evening News)