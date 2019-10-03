James Shea: Luton Town goalkeeper signs new contract

James Shea has made 62 Luton appearances since joining from AFC Wimbledon in 2017

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Championship side.

Shea, 28, was a mainstay as the Hatters won the League One title last term but has since been second choice to club record summer signing Simon Sluga.

His three appearances this season have all come in the EFL Cup.

"It's been an amazing journey, and I'm sure there's a lot more still to go, which I can't wait to be a part of," Shea told the club website.

Luton boss Graeme Jones said: "He's a wonderful character to have around the football club and a very, very competent goalkeeper whose day-to-day standards are a wonderful example to everybody here."

Shea's contract has been described as "long-term" by the club.