Manchester City charged by Uefa after Dinamo Zagreb game

Foden (left) and Sterling both scored for City in the win over Zagreb

Manchester City have been charged by Uefa for the "throwing of objects" by their fans in the 2-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Zagreb have also been charged for the same offence as well as "acts of damages" at Etihad Stadium.

Uefa's hearing into the case will take place on 17 October.

Greek side Olympiakos have been charged with "racist behaviour" over a banner from their 3-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

The hearing into their case will be on 4 October.