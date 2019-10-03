Nathan Jones: Stoke City manager to hold usual pre-match press conference

Stoke boss Nathan Jones said on Tuesday "the fans have given me patience but I haven't repaid them"

Stoke City have confirmed boss Nathan Jones will hold his usual pre-match press conference on Thursday despite reports he is about to be sacked.

Stoke, who play Swansea on Saturday, are bottom of the Championship with just two points from 10 games.

After Tuesday's defeat by fellow strugglers Huddersfield, Jones said he had already been given "enough time" to turn the Potters' poor form around.

"It just hasn't worked out," said the 46-year-old former Luton manager.

"They [the owners] have stuck by me unbelievably, they've given me enough time and I'm sorry I've been unable to repay them.

"Nothing has been said, but I'm not silly. We're nowhere near where we need to be and I take full responsibility for that."