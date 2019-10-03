Derry City 'looking to finish season strongly' - Devine

Junior scored twice in Derry's 4-0 win over Cork last week

Irish Premiership Venue: Oriel Park Date: Friday, 4 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine has urged his players to finish the season strongly as they target the third place which would guarantee a European spot.

The Candystripes moved one point ahead of Bohemians with a 4-0 home win over Cork last week and travel to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on Friday.

"We'll go to Dundalk looking to win the game, something that no team has done in 32 games there," said Devine.

"It will be very difficult going to the champions but every point is crucial."

Derry have four league games remaining to consolidate their third position and they have yet to lose to Dundalk in normal time in four meetings this season.

The two Premier Division encounters between the sides have ended 2-2, while Devine's charges lost out after extra-time in an FAI Cup second-round tie and in a penalty shoot-out in the League Cup final.

Dundalk 'relentless in their appetite'

"We have to make sure when we get there we take confidence from those previous matches and leave everything on the pitch," said Devine.

"Dundalk have conceded 21 goals in all competitions this season and we have scored eight of them so I think we can cause them problems.

"That is not to underestimate how good they are and the fantastic job the staff have done down there in terms of winning two trophies and being in the final of the third.

"We go down there in the knowledge we are not a bad side either - we have lost three games away from home all year and we are on a good run of form away from home.

"We are scoring a lot of late goals and we have had 15 or 16 different goalscorers so we are going into the game with a lot of confidence.

"We are aware of the task we face and we have given them a game in our last four contests but we need to be at our best.

"Their players will be competing for places in the cup final at the Aviva on 3 November and for their futures at the club - they are relentless in their appetite to win football matches and that's something we want to learn from."

Jack Malone is out for the remainder of the season with a hairline fracture of his foot but Jamie McDonagh is available again.