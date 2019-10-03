Shaun Pearson: Wrexham captain would be happy with Dean Keates return

Dean Keates played for Wrexham, Walsall, Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson would be happy to have former boss Dean Keates back at the Racecourse.

Brian Flynn has been in caretaker charge since Bryan Hughes' departure and Wrexham are one place above the National League drop zone.

The Dragons have confirmed a process to appoint a new manager has been set up and is now underway.

"Obviously Dean has been linked and it's natural with the job that he did last time," Pearson said.

"He brought me to the club so I have a good relationship with Dean Keates, so if it was to be him I'd be more than happy with that.

"But obviously it's not for me to make those decisions and we'll see what happens with whoever the board chooses."

Keates was Wrexham manager for nearly 17 months before leaving to take charge of hometown club Walsall in March 2018.

But the former Dragons midfielder has been out of work since leaving Walsall in April 2019.

Wrexham beat Ebbsfleet United in Flynn's first game in temporary charge but lost 3-1 at Solihull Moors on Tuesday, a result which leaves them 20th in the table.

"We need someone that's going to come in and stamp their authority, get the group organised and get us moving in the right direction," Pearson added.

"If we don't get a couple of results soon before you know it the season is halfway through and your pure objective is that you will be in a relegation fight.