Euro 2020 qualifiers: Jamal Lewis named in NI squad as Matthew Kennedy gets first call-up

Lewis has been Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill's first-choice left-back in recent matches

Jamal Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier away to the Netherlands despite suffering an elbow injury.

The Norwich City left-back fell on his elbow against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Canaries manager Daniel Farke had feared it was broken.

St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy is called up to Michael O'Neill's squad for the first time, with full-back Michael Smith returning to the panel.

NI play the Dutch side on 10 October.

After the qualifier in Rotterdam, they will face the Czech Republic in a friendly in Prague four days later.

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is set to miss the rest of the qualifying campaign with ligament damage, while experienced defender Gareth McAuley announced his retirement from football this month.

St Johnstone's Kennedy, pictured in action against Michael Smith, began his career with Kilmarnock

Northern Ireland are sitting second in Euro qualifying Group C after a defeat by Germany in Belfast earlier this month knocked them off top spot on goal difference.

Lewis has started in all five qualifiers to date and has been a regular for Norwich since their promotion to the Premier League in the summer.

"He has ligament damage and there's no fracture," O'Neill said about the left-back's elbow injury.

"We will see how things progress over the weekend. It will be a case of what the level of pain is."

Belfast-born Kennedy played for Scotland at youth and Under-21 level but has officially switched allegiance to Northern Ireland, having trained with the senior squad last month.

Twenty four-year-old Kennedy, the only uncapped player in O'Neill's squad, did not make a first-team appearance during his time with Everton before going on to have loan spells with Tranmere Rovers, MK Dons and Hibernian.

O'Neill is looking forward to having Kennedy in the squad

He joined Cardiff City and then had further loan spells at Port Vale, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth before signing for former NI goalkeeper Tommy Wright at St Johnstone last summer.

He signed a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side and has made more than 40 appearances for the Saints.

"We have known about him for some time," said O'Neill.

"He was born in Dundonald, has Scottish parents and grew up in Scotland. He played for Scotland Under-21s so the paper work took longer than we thought.

"He gives us another option in the wide area, which is important with Jordan Jones out for the rest of the campaign with injury, and Niall McGinn being in his 30s."

Hearts full-back Smith returns to the international squad after missing the home defeat by Germany and friendly win over Luxembourg because of injury.

In-form Linfield striker Shayne Lavery retains his place in the squad after coming off the bench against Germany.

Lavery has been in excellent form for Linfield this season since joining them this summer

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly and Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown, who was a surprise starter in the win over Luxembourg last month, are also both selected again by O'Neill.

Northern Ireland won all four of their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers, at home and away to Belarus and Estonia.

After the trip to the Netherlands and friendly in the Czech Republic, O'Neill's side welcome the Dutch to Windsor Park on 16 November before completing their qualifying campaign away to Germany on 19 November.

NI squad:

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan, Ciaron Brown.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson, Liam Donnelly, Matthew Kennedy.

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis, Shayne Lavery.