Nicky Ajose: Exeter City striker to undergo knee surgery

Nicky Ajose's only goal for Exeter City came against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy

Exeter City forward Nicky Ajose is to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

The former Leeds, Charlton and Swindon forward, 27, moved to Devon in the summer but has not played in a month after suffering a cartilage problem.

He has had an injection in the injury, but doctors feel he needs an operation.

"When the surgeon goes in there and sees the extent of the damage it'll determine how long he's out for, but we're not expecting it to be a long one," manager Matt Taylor said.

"He's signed a long contract, we've got him for a number of seasons and he's going to be a good player when he gets fit and firing," the Exeter boss added to BBC Sport.

"Any footballer who's had a long career will have had a number of little nicks in terms of their cartilage.

"Sometimes they've got to be treated through injections and rest, other times it's minor surgery."