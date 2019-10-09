Germany v Argentina: Name the starting line-ups from the 2014 World Cup final

Philipp Lahm
The player behind the question mark became the fourth Germany captain to lift the World Cup
Germany v Argentina: International friendly
Venue: Signal Iduna Park Date: Wednesday, 9 October Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary updates on the BBC Sport website & mobile app

With Germany hosting Argentina in a friendly on Wednesday, it is time to test your knowledge of the starting XIs from the 2014 World Cup final between the sides.

There are Premier League champions and flops, Ballon d'Or winners and the all-time leading men's World Cup scorer, but how many of the 22 players do you think you can name?

You have five minutes. Off you go...

