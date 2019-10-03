Rangers Charity Foundation receive international award

Rangers Charity Foundation received the Social Responsibility of a Football Club, Role Model Award

Rangers have received an international award for the "outstanding education and social welfare" work of the club's charity foundation.

The Social Responsibility of a Football Club, Role Model Award was made at the Football Is More International CSR Conference in Switzerland.

Previous winners include Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

"The [Rangers Charity] Foundation thrives on the backing of fans," said Ibrox chairman Dave King.

"[It] brings everyone together to achieve tangible benefits for people in need across Scotland and beyond, thanks to our partnership with Unicef."

"I am very proud to see the foundation recognised in this way for its outstanding work in the community and would like to congratulate them on behalf of everyone at the club."

The award is presented every two years and the panel of judges included academics from across Europe who researched how clubs across Europe use football to help children and adults in the likes of health, employment, equality, diversity and education.

"Football's ability to become a tool for engaging people in our communities and help them transform their lives for the better is incredible," said Rangers Charity Foundation Director, Connal Cochrane."