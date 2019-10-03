Michael Flynn: Manager handed new Newport County contract

Boss Michael Flynn took Newport to the League Two play-off final last season

Manager Michael Flynn has signed a new contract to remain at Newport County until at least June 2022.

The 38-year-old's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this season.

Flynn had been wanted by Lincoln City and held talks with them last month, before opting against taking charge of the League One club.

Instead Flynn has committed to the League Two side he took over in March 2017 and helped save from relegation.

He took Newport to the League Two play-off final last season and Flynn has also overseen lucrative FA Cup runs.

"It's positive. It gives myself and the club a bit of security and it's something - if I'm honest - I thought would have been done after the play-off final," Flynn said.

"But it's the right timing now and hopefully we can just concentrate on continuing our league form."

The 2-0 win at Swindon last weekend saw the Exiles move up to sixth in League Two and Flynn's side next host Carlisle United on Saturday.