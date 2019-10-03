Macclesfield Town players and staff ask EFL for help after wages go unpaid

Macclesfield Town preserved their English Football League status on the final day of last season

Macclesfield Town players and staff have asked the English Football League for help after they went unpaid again.

The club, who had previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages, are back in court on 23 October after a winding-up petition was adjourned.

A statement said they found themselves "in a similar situation" to Bolton and Bury after payments were not received.

BBC Radio Manchester have approached the club, who are 17th in League Two, as well as the EFL for comment.

The statement said: "As players and staff, we remain committed and professional to honour our contracts under these extremely difficult circumstances for ourselves and our families.

"We'd like thank the fans for their continued support and backing this season so far."

Both Bury and Bolton had paid players and staff late during the course of 2019 as well as Macclesfield, whose players considered boycotting the final match of the 2018-19 season.

The financially-troubled club preserved their place in League Two under then manager Sol Campbell but have also struggled to settled debts owed to HMRC as well as players.

The Shakers were expelled from the EFL in August after they failed to provide guarantees over their financial sustainability, while Bolton were saved just days away from liquidation when their takeover by Football Ventures was completed.