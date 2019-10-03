Europa League - Group L
FC Astana1Partizan Belgrade2

FC Astana v Partizan Belgrade

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

FC Astana

  • 1Eric
  • 2Rukavina
  • 24Simunovic
  • 6TomasevicSubstituted forPostnikovat 15'minutes
  • 77Shomko
  • 9Rotariu
  • 10Sigurjonsson
  • 18Maevski
  • 15BeysebekovSubstituted forJangaat 79'minutes
  • 28Pertsukh
  • 91KhizhnichenkoSubstituted forMurtazayevat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Muzhikov
  • 14Tomasov
  • 32Janga
  • 35Mokin
  • 44Postnikov
  • 45Murtazayev
  • 73Zhalmukan

Partizan Belgrade

  • 88Stojkovic
  • 73Miletic
  • 23Ostojic
  • 3Pavlovic
  • 72Urosevic
  • 6Natcho
  • 16Zdjelar
  • 7TosicSubstituted forMarkovicat 77'minutes
  • 20SoumahSubstituted forScekicat 66'minutes
  • 11AsanoSubstituted forBrezancicat 79'minutes
  • 9Sadiq

Substitutes

  • 5Vujacic
  • 18Ivanovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 31Brezancic
  • 50Markovic
  • 80Stevanovic
  • 85Stevanovic
Referee:
Mohammed Al-Hakim

Match Stats

Home TeamFC AstanaAway TeamPartizan Belgrade
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, FC Astana 1, Partizan Belgrade 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Astana 1, Partizan Belgrade 2.

Antonio Rukavina (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rajko Brezancic (Partizan Belgrade).

Attempt missed. Lazar Markovic (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Umar Sadiq following a fast break.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 1, Partizan Belgrade 2. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roman Murtazayev.

Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.

Attempt saved. Bibras Natcho (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lazar Markovic.

Roman Murtazayev (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Miletic (Partizan Belgrade).

Attempt saved. Umar Sadiq (Partizan Belgrade) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lazar Markovic with a through ball.

Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lazar Markovic (Partizan Belgrade).

Substitution

Substitution, Partizan Belgrade. Rajko Brezancic replaces Takuma Asano.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Rangelo Janga replaces Abzal Beysebekov.

Substitution

Substitution, Partizan Belgrade. Lazar Markovic replaces Zoran Tosic.

Offside, Partizan Belgrade. Aleksandar Scekic tries a through ball, but Umar Sadiq is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Scekic (Partizan Belgrade) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Zoran Tosic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Evgeny Postnikov.

Goal!

Goal! FC Astana 0, Partizan Belgrade 2. Umar Sadiq (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Simunovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Partizan Belgrade. Aleksandar Scekic replaces Seydouba Soumah.

Attempt saved. Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.

Offside, Partizan Belgrade. Zoran Tosic tries a through ball, but Umar Sadiq is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.

Foul by Slobodan Urosevic (Partizan Belgrade).

Dmitriy Shomko (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nemanja Miletic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Zoran Tosic (Partizan Belgrade) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Umar Sadiq.

Hand ball by Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade).

Attempt missed. Abzal Beysebekov (FC Astana) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roman Murtazayev.

Foul by Takuma Asano (Partizan Belgrade).

Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sasa Zdjelar (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana).

Bojan Ostojic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Murtazayev (FC Astana).

Corner, Partizan Belgrade. Conceded by Dorin Rotariu.

Slobodan Urosevic (Partizan Belgrade) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

