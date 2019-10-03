Attempt missed. Danijel Aleksic (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Júnior Caiçara with a cross.
Istanbul Basaksehir v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula JúniorBooked at 25mins
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 37SkrtelBooked at 13mins
- 3Clichy
- 91Aleksic
- 21Tekdemir
- 17Kahveci
- 7Visca
- 27Crivelli
- 9Gulbrandsen
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 5Topal
- 10Turan
- 11Elia
- 19Ba
- 33Uçar
- 44Okechukwu
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 6Kramer
- 8Zakaria
- 36Embolo
- 32Neuhaus
- 10Thuram
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Doucouré
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 25Bensebaini
- 34Noss
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Fehmi Mert Günok (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Attempt saved. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzo Crivelli.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Fehmi Mert Günok.
Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christoph Kramer with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Carlos Ponck.
Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Carlos Ponck.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oscar Wendt with a headed pass.
Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Danijel Aleksic (Istanbul Basaksehir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci with a headed pass.
Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.