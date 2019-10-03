Attempt saved. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
RZ Pellets WAC v Roma
- From the section Europa League
Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.
Line-ups
RZ Pellets WAC
- 31Kofler
- 27Novak
- 26SollbauerBooked at 19mins
- 15Rnic
- 7Schmitz
- 8Ritzmaier
- 16Leitgeb
- 10Liendl
- 11Schmid
- 9Weissman
- 21Niangbo
Substitutes
- 4Gollner
- 13Schmidt
- 19Sprangler
- 22Baumgartner
- 24Wernitznig
- 29Kuttin
- 34Schmerböck
Roma
- 83Mirante
- 18Santon
- 23Mancini
- 20Fazio
- 37Spinazzola
- 4CristanteBooked at 32mins
- 42Diawara
- 99Kluivert
- 27Pastore
- 22Zaniolo
- 19N Kalinic
Substitutes
- 2Zappacosta
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13López
- 21Veretout
- 48Antonucci
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Michael Sollbauer (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! RZ Pellets WAC 0, Roma 1. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a cross.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lukas Schmitz.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Romano Schmid.
Attempt saved. Michael Liendl (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shon Weissman.
Amadou Diawara (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Novak (RZ Pellets WAC).
Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Booking
Michael Sollbauer (RZ Pellets WAC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikola Kalinic (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Sollbauer (RZ Pellets WAC).
Offside, RZ Pellets WAC. Nemanja Rnic tries a through ball, but Lukas Schmitz is caught offside.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Michael Liendl (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Offside, RZ Pellets WAC. Lukas Schmitz tries a through ball, but Anderson Niangbo is caught offside.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lukas Schmitz.
Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Liendl (RZ Pellets WAC).
Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a cross following a corner.
Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.