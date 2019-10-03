Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
CSKA Moscow v Espanyol
-
Line-ups
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 31Sarlija
- 78Diveev
- 23Magnússon
- 7Akhmetov
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 8Vlasic
- 25Bistrovic
- 20Kuchaev
- 9Chalov
- 17Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 11Santos da Silva
- 19Nishimura
- 27Gogoua
- 29Bijol
- 62Karpov
- 98Oblyakov
Espanyol
- 13López
- 18Corchia
- 15López
- 24Calero
- 3Pedrosa
- 4Sánchez
- 21Roca
- 23Granero
- 7Wu
- 12CalleriSubstituted forCampuzanoat 22'minutes
- 22Vargas
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 14Melendo
- 17Vilá
- 19Piatti
- 26Lozano
- 31Campuzano
- 34Gómez
- Referee:
- Ali Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow).
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Mario Fernandes tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.
Foul by Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow).
Esteban Granero (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, CSKA Moscow. Igor Akinfeev tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Víctor Campuzano replaces Jonathan Calleri because of an injury.
Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Fernando Calero.
Foul by Zvonimir Sarlija (CSKA Moscow).
Matías Vargas (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow).
Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Matías Vargas (Espanyol).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Diego López.
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.
Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Esteban Granero.
Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.
Foul by Zvonimir Sarlija (CSKA Moscow).
Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by David López.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.