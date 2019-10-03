Foul by Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Ferencvárosi TC v Ludogorets Razgrad
Line-ups
Ferencvárosi TC
- 90Dibusz
- 8Lovrencsics
- 25Blazic
- 5Frimpong
- 26HeisterBooked at 26mins
- 18Sigér
- 14Kharatin
- 11Zubkov
- 88da Silva Barbosa
- 10Nguen
- 70Boli
Substitutes
- 7Ignatenko
- 17Civic
- 20Signevich
- 21Botka
- 92Skvarka
- 97Varga
- 99Grof
Ludogorets
- 23Iliev
- 4Gusmao
- 21GrigoreBooked at 28mins
- 90Forster
- 3Nedyalkov
- 12Andrianantenaina
- 25Badji
- 92Lukoki
- 84Nascimento da Costa
- 88Cristaldo Farias
- 28Keseru
Substitutes
- 8Biton
- 13Tchibota
- 18Dyakov
- 22Ikoko
- 30Moti
- 33dos Santos
- 44Góralski
- Referee:
- Bartosz Frankowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvárosi TC).
Booking
Dragos Grigore (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dragos Grigore (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Isael (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jody Lukoki with a cross.
Booking
Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Anicet Andrianantenaina tries a through ball, but Jody Lukoki is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Wanderson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Dénes Dibusz.
Attempt saved. Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael Forster.
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokmac Nguen.
Attempt blocked. Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC).
Hand ball by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).
Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Boli (Ferencvárosi TC).
Attempt missed. Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov with a cross.
Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC).
Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).
Goal!
Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Ludogorets Razgrad 1. Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.