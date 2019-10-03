Europa League - Group I
Oleksandria0KAA Gent1

Oleksandria v KAA Gent

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Oleksandria

  • 79Pankiv
  • 20Pashayev
  • 90Dubra
  • 13Bukhal
  • 11Miroshnichenko
  • 44Banada
  • 27Grechyshkin
  • 6Kovalets
  • 17Luchkevich
  • 18Sitalo
  • 10Tretiakov

Substitutes

  • 4Baboglo
  • 8Dovgiy
  • 9Bezborodko
  • 15Zaporozhan
  • 23Shastal
  • 31Bilyk
  • 94Zaderaka

KAA Gent

  • 1Kaminski
  • 23Lustig
  • 32Plastun
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 21Asare
  • 24Kums
  • 16David
  • 6Owusu
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 29Depoitre
  • 7Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 11Diarra Dompé
  • 13Kvilitaia
  • 15Mohammadi
  • 19Dejaegere
  • 26Coosemans
  • 28Bronn
  • 31Kubo
Referee:
Jens Maae

Match Stats

Home TeamOleksandriaAway TeamKAA Gent
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dmytro Grechyshkin (Oleksandria).

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe with a cross following a corner.

Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.

Offside, KAA Gent. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.

Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.

Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).

Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria).

Corner, Oleksandria. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Foul by Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent).

Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pavel Pashayev (Oleksandria).

Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kaspars Dubra (Oleksandria).

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).

Goal!

Goal! Oleksandria 0, KAA Gent 1. Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe with a cross following a corner.

Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.

Attempt saved. Valerii Luchkevich (Oleksandria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Miroshnichenko with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories