Europa League - Group I
Saint-Étienne1Wolfsburg1

Saint-Étienne v VfL Wolfsburg

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 30Moulin
  • 26Debuchy
  • 4Saliba
  • 24Perrin
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 28Youssouf
  • 6M'Vila
  • 21Hamouma
  • 10Khazri
  • 18Nordin
  • 27Beric

Substitutes

  • 2Moukoudi
  • 7Boudebouz
  • 13Trauco
  • 20Bouanga
  • 29Cabaye
  • 31Abi
  • 40Bajic

Wolfsburg

  • 12Pervan
  • 31Knoche
  • 5Bruma
  • 32Tisserand
  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 15Roussillon
  • 11Klaus
  • 9Weghorst
  • 7Brekalo

Substitutes

  • 8Steffen
  • 10Malli
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Nmecha
  • 36Menzel
  • 40Santos Sa
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg).

Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).

Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.

Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.

Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).

Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Jeffrey Bruma.

Offside, St Etienne. Zaydou Youssouf tries a through ball, but Romain Hamouma is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).

Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne).

Felix Klaus (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. William (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne).

Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by William Saliba.

Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Timothée Kolodziejczak.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Felix Klaus tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories