Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Saint-Étienne v VfL Wolfsburg
-
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 30Moulin
- 26Debuchy
- 4Saliba
- 24Perrin
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 28Youssouf
- 6M'Vila
- 21Hamouma
- 10Khazri
- 18Nordin
- 27Beric
Substitutes
- 2Moukoudi
- 7Boudebouz
- 13Trauco
- 20Bouanga
- 29Cabaye
- 31Abi
- 40Bajic
Wolfsburg
- 12Pervan
- 31Knoche
- 5Bruma
- 32Tisserand
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 15Roussillon
- 11Klaus
- 9Weghorst
- 7Brekalo
Substitutes
- 8Steffen
- 10Malli
- 13Gerhardt
- 19Mbabu
- 22Nmecha
- 36Menzel
- 40Santos Sa
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg).
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).
Attempt missed. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).
Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Jeffrey Bruma.
Offside, St Etienne. Zaydou Youssouf tries a through ball, but Romain Hamouma is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).
Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne).
Felix Klaus (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 1, VfL Wolfsburg 1. William (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne).
Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by William Saliba.
Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Timothée Kolodziejczak.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Felix Klaus tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.