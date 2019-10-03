Europa League - Group A
Sevilla20:00Apoel Nicosia
Venue: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla v Apoel Nicosia

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto11002113
2Rangers11001013
3Young Boys100112-10
4Feyenoord100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets11005143
2Ferencvárosi TC10101101
3Espanyol10101101
4CSKA Moscow100115-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg11003123
2KAA Gent11003213
3Saint-Étienne100123-10
4Oleksandria100113-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC11004043
2Roma11004043
3B Mgladbach100104-40
4Istanbul Basaksehir100104-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava11004223
2Sporting Braga11001013
3Wolves100101-10
4Besiktas100124-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104224
2Man Utd11001013
3AZ Alkmaar10102201
4FC Astana200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories