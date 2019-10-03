Mesut Ozil: Arsenal youngsters deserved to start ahead of midfielder, says Unai Emery

Ozil has made just two appearances for Arsenal this season

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he left midfielder Mesut Ozil out of his squad for Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win against Standard Liege because other players deserved their places more.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice while Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos also found the net.

Ozil has now been left out of the Arsenal squad for their last two games.

"When I decided he shouldn't be in the squad it's because I think other players deserved it more," Emery said.

"He needs to continue working. Tomorrow we have training with the players who didn't play, and on Sunday we have another match, and we are going to decide the same.

"Our target is to win on Sunday against Bournemouth, and we want to carry on our same way in each match."

Emery picked a youthful side to face Standard Liege, making 10 changes from the side that drew with Manchester United on Monday.

As well as another impressive display by 19-year-old forward Martinelli, left-back Kieran Tierney, 22 and forwards Willock, 20, and Reiss Nelson, 19, also caught the eye.

"We have to give the chances to the young players and they take them," Emery added.

"They are close to playing for us at the highest levels. They showed that they can perform and they can score. They are playing well, it's good."