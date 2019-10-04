Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Europa League, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"We were outstanding against a very good side": manager Neil Lennon is thrilled by Celtic's victory over Cluj in the Europa League. (Daily Mail)

Manager Steven Gerrard says referee Manuel Schuettengruber missed a stonewall penalty and a red card for the hosts as Rangers lost at Young Boys in the Europa League. (Sun)

Cluj player Damjan Djokovic should have been sent off for an elbow on Celtic skipper Scott Brown, insists TV pundit Johan Mjallby. (Sun)

Midfielder Steven Davis insists Rangers have to take collective responsibility after allowing a Europa League victory to slip through their grasp against Young Boys. (Herald)

"For me Celtic and Lazio are the big favourites in this group," says Cluj manager Dan Petrescu after last night's 2-0 defeat in Glasgow, with Neil Lennon insisting the group is "still wide open". (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes has vowed to get Aberdeen back fighting after being mortified by their 5-0 thrashing to Rangers and Betfred Cup exit to Hearts. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has returned to training after five weeks out injured and is in contention to face Hibs on Saturday. (Evening Express)

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon has been sent for scans after a training ground injury, with the Perth club fearing the 23-year-old faces a long spell on the sidelines. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Angelo Alessio hopes Stuart Findlay's call up will open the door to the Scotland squad for even more of his Kilmarnock players. (Daily Record)

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson says his squad have been assured their jobs are safe despite a cash crisis at the Highland club. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Inverness Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner described last night's extraordinary general meeting as "positive" although there is no knight in shining armour waiting in the wings to safeguard the club's future. (Press & Journal)

Referee Kevin Clancy hasn't been given a game at any level of the SPFL this weekend after coming in for flak for his handling of Hibs' draw with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Arsenal fans hail Kieran Tierney after the Scotland full-back enjoys an outstanding European debut for Gunners in last night's 4-0 win over Standard Liege. (Sun)

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings, now at Shrewsbury, opens up on his infamous flat-trashing video, saying it damaged his career and adding: "people have the wrong perception of me". (Sun)