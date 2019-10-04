Rangers can top Europa League group despite Bern loss - Neil McCann

Rangers lost out to a 93rd-minute goal away to Young Boys

Rangers can recover from a "harsh" defeat away to Young Boys to progress in the Europa League, says former Ibrox winger Neil McCann.

The 2-1 loss in Switzerland, coupled with Feyenoord's 2-0 win over Porto, leaves each team on three points after two matches.

Steven Gerrard's side were denied top spot when they conceded a stoppage-time goal from a James Tavernier mistake.

"A point would have been brilliant for Rangers," said McCann.

"The overriding feeling is one of disappointment. It's a harsh defeat. I honestly didn't see the winner coming from Young Boys, although I'm not sure I saw it coming from Rangers either.

"I don't think there was a great urgency to go and win the game from Rangers. They would have been more than happy with a point.

"The positive they should take is that I don't think Young Boys are a brilliant side. I think Rangers are better than what they showed and I think they can capitalise when the teams meet in Glasgow."

Rangers opened the scoring with Alfredo Morelos' eighth European goal of the season but two errors of judgement from captain Tavernier were to prove costly.

Gerrard said his team "gifted" the hosts victory but was unhappy not to get a penalty for an apparent trip on Morelos and thought Frederik Sorensen was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card.

"There's an argument for a penalty," said McCann "And Sorenson could have gone off. The two Young Boys centre-halves were rash all evening and they were punished for the Morelos goal."

Rangers next face a double-header with Porto, travelling to Portugal on 24 October, with the Dragons visiting Ibrox on 7 November.

"It's two difficult games," said former Dundee manager McCann, who played for Rangers between 1998-2003. "A point away is always good then hope to win your home games.

"The Feyenoord win has blown the group wide open and I don't think Rangers have anything to fear.

"There's players that just didn't perform in Bern, sluggish in possession. That needs to be brushed up. Deal with that domestically and if they can fine tune things for the Porto games then I think they have every chance of maybe even topping the group."