Kirsty McGuinness: Linfield captain wins NIFWA September player award

Kirsty McGuinness scored nine goals in September, including five against Derry City

Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness has won the NIFWA Player of the Month award for September after leading the Blues to the Irish Premiership title.

McGuinness, who also scooped the award in August, scored nine goals in September as Linfield beat Cliftonville, Comber Rec and Derry City to capture a fourth title in a row.

The Northern Ireland forward is the first player to win the award twice.

"Sion Swifts pushed us all the way this season," said McGuinness.

McGuinness scored five goals as Linfield thumped Derry City 10-0 to pip Sion Swifts in the final game of the season, with the striker herself netting five.

"We knew we needed to score seven in our final game," added McGuinness.

"Once we got the seventh we didn't relax, we pushed on and got three more to make sure the job was done.

"It's not easy winning four titles in a row but we're pleased to have achieved it."