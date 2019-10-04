Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid say goalkeeper did not suffer an anxiety attack

Courtois conceded twice on Tuesday against Club Bruges in the Champions League and was substituted at half-time.

Real Madrid say that gastroenteritis - not an anxiety attack - led to Thibaut Courtois' half-time substitution on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Belgian goalkeeper was replaced by Alphonse Areola at the break with his side trailing 2-0 to Club Bruges at the Bernabeu - a game which ended 2-2.

Reports in the Spanish media claimed Courtois, 27, had an anxiety attack at half time.

In a statement released on Friday, Real said these claims are 'false'.

The goalkeeper has instead been treated for acute gastroenteritis and is responding well to treatment, according to the Spanish club.

Former Chelsea keeper Courtois has come under criticism since replacing the departed Keylor Navas as Real's first-choice.

He has let in five of the nine shots he has faced in the Champions League this season and has just two clean sheets from six league games.

But in an interview with Marca published on Friday, the Belgian said: "If you want to be a Real Madrid goalkeeper, you have to accept this pressure."

Analysis

Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur speaking to the 5 Live Football Daily's Euro Leagues podcast.

"When the stomach issues were first mentioned, I said he has lots of goals on his stomach right now

"This is the first time that he has played in an open team like this that concedes so many chances.

"AS (Madrid-based newspaper) has four to five pages, like a Courtois special. You feel like he is under loads of pressure.

"I don't know if he is going to survive this one. Once you're in the eye of the storm, how do you get out?"