Tom Lawrence & Mason Bennett: Phillip Cocu unworried by Derby pair's reception

Tom Lawrence (left) and Mason Bennett may play at Pride Park on Saturday for the first time since the incident

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu says he is not worried about the reception Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett may receive at Pride Park on Saturday.

The pair were charged with drink-driving after a crash in Derby's Allestree area on 24 September, but could feature against Luton Town.

Wales midfielder Lawrence, 25, and forward Bennett, 23, both returned to play in Wednesday's draw at Barnsley.

"I hope that our fans will support the whole team," Cocu told BBC Radio Derby.

"No, I'm not really worried. We have a really loyal fanbase. Everybody wants Derby to win on Saturday and, if the support of the fans is there, the chance is much bigger that we'll get the result we want.

"There will always be different opinions and that's OK, we respect that, but we have to make our own decisions and move forward as well.

"The supporters [created] a great atmosphere in our last home game and I hope they will do it again."

Lawrence won a penalty after starting Wednesday's game at Oakwell, while Bennett came on as a substitute just before Barnsley's stoppage-time leveller in a 2-2 draw.

Cocu on conversation with Giggs

On Thursday, Lawrence was included in Wales' squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia later in October.

Wales national team boss Ryan Giggs spoke with the Dutchman before including the former Manchester United youngster.

"I had a conversation with Ryan Giggs, yes, he called me and we spoke about the situation," Cocu added.

"What he said, I'm keeping between him and me of course, it's a private conversation. But I think it's always good to talk in these kind of situations, as managers together."

Giggs told BBC Wales Sport that Derby opting to recall Lawrence had "made it easier" for him to make a decision.