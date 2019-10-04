Chris Mepham: Injured Bournemouth defender out of Wales squad

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales defender Chris Mepham has withdrawn from Ryan Giggs' squad for crucial qualifiers in Slovakia and at home to Croatia because of injury.

Mepham has been replaced in the squad by MK Dons defender Regan Poole, who is promoted from Wales Under-21s.

Bournemouth defender Mepham has played in three matches for Wales in their qualification campaign and started in their win over Azerbaijan in September.

Captain Ashley Williams could replace Mepham after his recall to the squad.

Wales squad:

Hennessey, Ward; A Davies, Gunter, A Williams, B Davies, Taylor, C Roberts, Ampadu, Poole, Lockyer, Rodon, Ramsey, Allen, J Williams, Wilson, Smith, James, Vaulks, Morrell, Bale, Vokes, Lawrence, T Roberts, Matondo, Moore.