Euro 2020 qualifying: Pick your Wales XI to play Slovakia

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

With Wales' qualification hopes very much in the balance, Wales boss Ryan Giggs has huge selection calls to make for this vital qualifier in Slovakia.

Wales are fourth in Group E, with six points from four games, three points behind the hosts, but crucially with a game in hand.

Slovakia bounced back from a hammering by Croatia to beat Hungary in their last qualifier to throw the group open.

Who should Ryan Giggs pick to face Slovakia in this crucial contest?

All pics via Huw Evans Images