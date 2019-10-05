Euro 2020 qualifiers: Giggs fearful Brooks is out of campaign

David Brooks made 42 appearances for club and country last season but has not played this term

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs admits winger David Brooks may not be able to play a part in the remainder of Wales Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as he struggles to overcome injury.

Giggs' side are away at Slovakia on Thursday before hosting World Cup finalists Croatia on 13 October.

Wales travel to Azerbaijan on 16 November before ending their campaign at home to Hungary on 19 November.

"Even if he was fit he has been out a long time," Giggs explained.

Brooks was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury sustained in July, but it had been hoped he would be back to boost Wales at the end of their bid to qualify from Group E in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Croatia go into the next round of fixtures at the top of Group E, with 10 points from their five matches.

Slovakia are a point behind in second, with third-placed Hungary also on nine points.

Wales are in fourth place with six points, but they have played a game fewer than their group rivals.

However, hopes of a swift return for the Bournemouth winger have been dashed by Giggs who says it will be tough to select Brooks even if he has returned for his club side.

"His return is looking around November," Giggs confirmed.

Now whether that's back playing or back actually training I'm not too sure. It's a bit of a difficult one because he was still in a boot in the last camp.

"Even if he was fit he has been out a long time. Even if he's on the bench or fit for Bournemouth the week before it will be difficult to pick him because he's been out for so long.

"So we will see, you never know, there's still time yet."

Media playback is not supported on this device Giggs defends Lawrence Wales selection

Giggs admits he is still trying to find a balance to best accommodate all his attacking talent.

In addition to talisman Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson, Tom Lawrence, Brooks and Schalke's Rabbi Matondo are all pushing for attacking midfield roles, while Juventus' Aaron Ramsey is arguably best deployed as a number 10.

"You can't play them all," Giggs admitted.

"A lot of the criticism was aimed at my style of play after Azerbaijan. But you don't know until the Sunday night who you're going to have. You have a perfect scenario of how you want to play and the style of play.

"It's about fitting all those players in, but also you have two or three days, or two days and one training session sometimes, to work on stuff.

"So to change the whole system completely is very difficult. But we look at each game differently, the players available and how we can get a result.

"I have to take it all into consideration… because you can't play four wingers or three number tens. We're very blessed in those positions but it's finding the right balance."

