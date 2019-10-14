Bulgaria v England: Can you name England team from last away meeting?
-
- From the section England
|Bulgaria v England: Euro 2020 qualifier
|Venue: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia Date: Monday, 14 October Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
As England travel to Sofia for their latest Euro 2020 qualifier, it is time to test your knowledge of the last time they played in Bulgaria.
The year was 2011 and Italian Fabio Capello led his side to a 3-0 victory and to the verge of Euro 2012 qualification.
How many of the starting XI do you think you can name from that game?
You've got three minutes. Off you go...
Can you name England's starting XI from the last time they played in Bulgaria?
Score: 0 / 11
03:00
|Hint
|Answers